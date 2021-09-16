The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 186 on Thursday.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 583 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday and 163 new probable cases.
At the same time, 560 new reports of recoveries among people with confirmed or probable cases were received by the department, leaving the state with 4,339 active cases, an increase of 186 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases with 754; Campbell County had 447; Fremont County had 402; Laramie County had 347; Sweetwater County had 328; Sheridan had 281; Uinta had 256; Park had 207; Lincoln had 194; Converse had 166; Albany and Teton had 150; Carbon had 93; Goshen had 80; Washakie had 78; Big Horn had 74; Crook had 72; Sublette had 61; Hot Springs had 54; Johnson had 41; Platte had 40; Weston had 34, and Niobrara had 32.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 83,643 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 78,386 have recovered.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus dropped by 15 on Thursday, falling to 194 from 209 on Wednesday.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center saw the most COVID patients on Thursday, 45, followed by the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center at 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.