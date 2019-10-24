SUNDANCE (WNE) — Lesley Raber has been found not guilty of aggravated homicide by vehicle but guilty of the lesser charges of homicide by vehicle and improperly making a left hand turn.
The jury was asked to decide based on the evidence: was Raber driving recklessly while drunk, causing the death of 54-year-old Nancy Robison of Indiana? Or was it a terrible accident, rather than a crime?
Deputy County Attorney Linda Black, for the prosecution, argued that Raber’s blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.2 percent caused her to act recklessly, directly leading to Robison’s death.
Devon Petersen and Tom Fleener of Fleener Petersen Law, however, made the case that witness statements of Raber’s apparent sobriety were more reliable than the blood work. Without conclusive proof of her blood alcohol content, they said, the state could not prove her guilty of a crime.
The cause of the crash is undisputed, said Black. Raber stopped at the intersection of Hwy 212, then attempted to turn out “right in front of Ms. Robison’s trike”.
After deliberating for several hours, the jury found Raber not guilty of two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle (one DUI, one reckless) but guilty of the misdemeanor crime of homicide by vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of one year of jail time. She was also found guilty of improperly turning left at an intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.