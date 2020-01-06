LARAMIE (WNE) — The Federal Communications Commission has authorized $8.5 million in funding for broadband to be expanded in Albany County to 8,179 remote and rural locations.
The funding for Albany County accounts for most of the $9.3 million the FCC approved for Wyoming broadband in December.
Ten other Wyoming counties also received some funding, though the average sum for those counties is $85,160.
Albany County is receiving almost a tenth of the entire funding the FCC is investing nationwide in this round of Connect America Fund Phase II projects.
Satellite provider Viasat is responsible for using the funding to provide service to the homes and businesses in Wyoming, using speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps.
“Albany County’s support is based on the number of locations in the area without options for voice and adequately-advanced broadband service (at least 10/1 Mbps),” FCC spokesman Will Wiquist told the Laramie Boomerang in an email.
Wiquist said Viasat offered coverage for Wyoming at the best price.
In return for the funding, Viasat will need to provide the service at lower costs to consumers than typical while also permitting high usage allowances. Wiquist said the prices will need to be “reasonably comparable to the rates for similar service in urban areas” using the FCC’s Urban Rate Survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.