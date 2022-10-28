BUFFALO — While mental health likely isn't at the top of the list of things that most middle schoolers in Johnson County worry about — a group of roughly 40 students at Clear Creek Middle School are working to change that.
"Most people don't think that little towns have problems with their youth,” eighth grader Gracee Graves said. “But, a lot of towns with a limited amount of kids have a lot of problems too.”
To help tackle those problems, Graves and a select group of her peers are working to build the school’s new Sources of Strength program.
Sources of Strength — created in North Dakota — is a program that works to provide students the tools to help family, friends and peers seek help when they are “stuck in unhealthy or even life-threatening situations.”
To do this, the program said, it focuses on stories of strength and students' individual strengths, instead of focusing on trauma or traumatic situations. These strengths include positive friends, healthy activities and generosity, among a number of others, which help the program build hope, help and strength.
"We're just trying to help our peers and give them outlets,” eighth grader Addison Bettinger said. "So if they're struggling with something in school, or they need help, or they need support, just doing things to make them aware that they can get that help from one of their strengths.”
Graves and Bettinger are part of the group — called peer leaders - who are working to shape the program at the middle school.
Counselor Jen Skaggs said the group was selected to be a diverse cross section of the student population at the middle school — and that she tried to select one student from each social group — or lunch table — at the school. Each year, a new group of 40 peer leaders will be trained.
The peer leaders are still in the early stages of getting the program off the ground, so they're putting together ideas for T-shirts, art displays and murals at the school with the sourcesofstrength. org link and even a presentation for the school board to get the word out about the program.
The peer leaders are guided by a number of adult advisers, including Skaggs and county prevention manager Bill Hawley.
Hawley said that from a prevention standpoint, Sources of Strength is an evidence-based program that has proven effective in increasing protective factors in youth because it's proactive in supporting students instead of reactive to bad things that may be happening in their lives.
"It's suicide prevention without ever saying the word 'suicide'," Hawley said. "We don't talk about suicide; we don't talk about the risk factors necessarily. Sources of Strength is 'Let's talk about the leading causes of life, as opposed to the leading cause of death.'"
Hawley said that his suicide prevention colleague in Newcastle implemented the Sources of Strength program in Weston County, which has caused mental health crisis situations to decrease.
While Skaggs agreed that the suicide prevention aspect is crucial, she said that it's even helpful to the middle school on a more basic level — in building culture and strengths for both students and staff.
“From a school point of view, yes, we love all the suicide prevention stuff, and that's one of the big draws to it, but living here and CCMS being our community, I think the culture and relationship building is the focus,” Skaggs said.
While teachers and other adult advisers are integral in keeping the program on track, Skaggs said that how the program takes shape at the middle school is entirely up to the group of peer leaders.
That's because their experiences should drive the initiatives they implement, she said. So far, those initiatives are just ideas, but they include such efforts as social media campaigns, school-wide campaigns and radio interviews.
“As fast or as slow as we go is going to be based on what the students see," Skaggs said. "And it's their experiences in the hallway or in the classroom or in their own lives that is going to guide it.”
Skaggs said that the program at the middle school still has one to three years before it is fully up and running and integrated into everyday school life.
But for now, Skaggs said that the little things that come along with the program are already beneficial.
"I've had kids just say, 'Hey, I noticed a kid wasn't really talking, and I went over and asked them if they were okay,'" Skaggs said. “Awesome. They learned that in the training, instead of just walking away and saying, ‘they're having a bad day,’ they actually went up to a kid. That's awesome. So just little things. If nothing else changes, that changes everything for me.”
This story was published on Oct. 27, 2022.
