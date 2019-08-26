JACKSON (WNE) — A family was fly-fishing from their drift boat on the Snake River on Friday when their trip took a deadly turn.
The private drift boat hit a rock near the bridge just north of the Snake River KOA, first responders said.
Officials are now trying to determine how 69-year-old Greenville, Mississippi, resident George Roulhac died in the accident.
“The driver of the drift boat said they were coming down under the bridge where there is construction, and someone had told him to stay to the left to avoid a new wave, so he did,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Kurt Drumheller said. “But he ended up hitting a rock, and it pushed them into the bridge support beam and it threw them sideways and it flipped the boat.”
Roulhac and two other men who were in the boat were tossed into the water and floated about a quarter-mile downstream.
As they floated toward the Snake River KOA, everyone, including Roulhac, was accounted for and alert, Drumheller said.
“One of the men said to Roulhac, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ ” Drumheller said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, I am good.’ ”
Witnesses said Roulhac seemed fine and was close enough to shore to stand up, but about 15 seconds later they turned around and he was “floating face down.”
Relatives pulled him to shore at the KOA and started CPR, which deputies and paramedics continued for an hour, but Roulhac couldn’t be revived. He was pronounced dead on scene.
