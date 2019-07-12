PINEDALE (WNE) — A woman was life-flighted early Thursday after a fire devastated
the single-family home at 121 N. Ashley Ave. in Pinedale. Its causes and the identity of a deceased man trapped inside are still under investigation.
Tricia Gunderson, 57, of Pinedale, was transported by ambulance to the Pinedale Medical Clinic with acute smoke inhalation and burns and then flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. She was moved to another hospital Thursday; her condition is unknown.
The fire was reported Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. by neighbor Channing Stockman,
who told the Roundup he was in his apartment playing his guitar when he smelled smoke and heard a woman screaming.
He went to the house, where he could see flames and Gunderson inside the house screaming, “Get out, get out.”
He helped her off the porch and called 911. Stockman said the woman believed a man was still inside the house but the fire engulfed the interior so he did not go in.
Sublette County Unified Fire responded with 10 apparatus and 32 firefighters; a crew tried to enter and search the home but was pushed back by heavy smoke and flames.
Noxious smoke billowed from the home and drifted through the west side of town for hours after firefighters arrived and knocked down flames that bystanders said burst up as high as trees around the property. Firefighters hosed down the house from the side and back as flames flickered occasionally in the attic and edge of the roof.
