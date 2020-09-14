Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14

Albany: 87

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 18

Carbon: 5

Converse: 22

Crook: 9

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 50

Lincoln: 10

Natrona: 68

Niobrara: 0

Park: 17

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 43

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 5

Teton: 31

Uinta: 5

Washakie: 3

Weston: 5

Total: 463

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14

Albany: 216

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 190

Carbon: 170

Converse: 42

Crook: 22

Fremont: 564

Goshen: 61

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 471

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 309

Niobrara: 1

Park: 171

Platte: 9

Sheridan: 143

Sublette: 43

Sweetwater: 299

Teton: 442

Uinta: 261

Washakie: 103

Weston: 17

Total 3,723

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14

Albany: 37

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 26

Converse: 23

Crook: 1

Fremont: 66

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 153

Lincoln: 29

Natrona: 63

Niobrara: 2

Park: 15

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 67

Sublette: 11

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 51

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 669

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14

Albany: 166

Big Horn: 47

Campbell: 204

Carbon: 189

Converse: 43

Crook: 14

Fremont: 559

Goshen: 55

Hot Springs: 29

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 570

Lincoln: 112

Natrona: 301

Niobrara: 3

Park: 168

Platte 6

Sheridan: 163

Sublette: 49

Sweetwater: 310

Teton: 444

Uinta: 305

Washakie: 102

Weston: 18

Total: 3,884

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.