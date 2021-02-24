Wyoming’s active coronavirus case count grew slightly on Wednesday as the state recorded more than 40 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 21 new confirmed cases and 23 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 11, leaving the state with 638 active cases, an increase of 33 from Tuesday.
Fremont County had 91 active cases; Teton County had 86; Sweetwater County had 85; Carbon had 61; Natrona had 53; Laramie had 47; Uinta had 38; Lincoln had 32; Sheridan had 31; Park had 20; Albany and Campbell had 18; Platte had 13; Converse had 11; Big Horn and Goshen had nine; Washakie and Weston had five; Sublette had three; Hot Springs had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties reported no active cases on Wednesday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 12 counties. Lincoln County had the highest number of new cases at six.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought the total number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began to 53,988.
Of those, 52,679 have recovered since March, according to Department of Health figures.
