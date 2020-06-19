SHERIDAN (WNE) — Confusion at the Sheridan City Council meeting Monday saw councilors vote on an amendment believing that money could be moved around to help cover increased insurance costs for city staff. Councilors would not learn until after voting that the money could not actually be moved.
The amendment, proposed by Councilor Thayer Shafer, freezes all salaries and wages for city employees, except for promotions or qualification-based raises, and keeps the current 80% city/20% employee insurance cost-sharing split, subject to review every 90 days or whenever council deems fit.
Councilors Clint Beaver, Aaron Linden, Thayer Shafer and Mayor Roger Miller voted in favor of the amendment. Councilors Jacob Martin, Rich Bridger and Patrick Henderson voted against.
During discussion, council was initially divided by the amendment, but at one point, Henderson seemed to find middle ground.
He said that council should vote on Shafer’s amendment, and if passed, a separate amendment would be proposed to reallocate money saved in worker’s compensation to offset the cost to employees of keeping an 80/20 split in insurance.
Shafer’s amendment passed, but when the second amendment was proposed, city treasurer Karen Burtis told council the money could not actually be reallocated, as it was already accounted for elsewhere in the budget.
Linden was visibly displeased this information was not brought to council’s attention before the vote on Shafer’s amendment.
Linden also said he could be in favor of having the council review the freeze sooner than the mandated 90-day period if tax numbers continue to trend in the positive direction Burtis presented to council.
