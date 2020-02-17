RAWLINS (WNE) — A former Rawlins doctor is facing more than 30 felony charges for prescribing opioids without medical reason will not have to face a jury of his peers.
Dr. David Cesko, who voluntarily gave up his medical license in August 2018, was charged in 2019 with 32 counts of prescribing opioids and other controlled substances for no medical reason. The indictment against Cesko noted that he distributed the medication from 2014 to 2017 “without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.”
The drugs included oxycontin, alprazolam, amphetamines and hydrocodone. Some of the charges included dispensing controlled substances to people under 21 and to pregnant people under 21.
Cesko had previously disciplinary actions from the Wyoming Board of Medicine. The first was in 2005, when he agreed to take courses on prescribing controlled substances and record keeping. He would also be subject to random, unannounced reviews of patient records.His compliance wasn’t properly monitored, so in 2010, he entered into another consent degree for two years.
In 2017, the board suspended his license, noting Cesko “posed an imminent threat to the health, welfare and safety of the people of Wyoming. The board discovered the former physician was prescribing controlled substances to patients for non-legitimate reasons, such as prescribing them to known abusers and offering drugs in exchange for sex.
Cesko is scheduled to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors and will go in front of a federal judge in Cheyenne on Feb. 26.
