WYDOT crew helps rescue eight ducklings
CODY (WNE) — Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattle guard in Wapiti.
It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.
The property owner called Ahalt of Ironside Bird Rescue, and the “Bird Lady” responded, but couldn’t reach the ducklings.
Although Ahalt went out the next morning, she still couldn’t catch them in her net, so WYDOT was called, as the cattle guard is on a state easement.
Jim Berry of WYDOT said his crew, including Shaun Emmett and Joe Klein, was at the shop getting ready for another job when they got the call.
The crew cut off a section of the cattle guard and lifted it with a front-end loader.
Then, Berry and Klein went down into the hole to grab the eight ducklings.
They had to find the correct tactic to grab scared ducklings only a couple of days old without hurting them.
“We’d try to get a hold of them and they slipped through our hands,” Berry said.
But one-by-one, the ducklings were handed up to Ahalt.
“These guys all cared,” she said of the WYDOT workers. “Three big, burly guys and they picked up these teeny little ducks.”
Now the ducklings – the mother duck had left – are being cared for by Ahalt.
“When they get old enough, in a few weeks, they will be released,” she said.
This story was published on July 19.
———
Moorcroft man charged with child abuse
SUNDANCE (WNE) – A Moorcroft man has been bound over to District Court on charges of child abuse. Dustin Regan allegedly used his hand and a fly swatter to hit two children during a domestic incident.
On July 2, at around 12:36 a.m., a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Pine Haven residence for a reported domestic.
The reporting party stated that Regan had entered their residence and attacked the children. When the deputy arrived on scene, the reporting party and children had relocated to a neighbor’s house.
He was told that the reporting party had been out of the house all day and had returned to find Regan there, “intoxicated and cooking bacon.”
The reporting party put the children to bed and began her chores, but soon after allegedly heard screaming and found Regan had removed them from the bed, spanked them and used a fly swatter to whip them. Visible marks were allegedly found on both victims.
Regan has been charged with four felony counts of child abuse, each carrying a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
This story was published on July 21.
———
Yellowstone raises fire danger to high
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park joined its public land neighbors to the south in announcing that its fire danger level is now “high.”
There are no active wildland fires in the park, a news release said.
The announcement came out the day after a small fire was discovered in the Teton Wilderness near Huckleberry Ridge in the Flagg Ranch area, just north of Grand Teton and south of Yellowstone national parks.
Teton Interagency Fire resources are suppressing the lightning-caused blaze, estimated to be about 1 acre in size, according to fire officials.
In Yellowstone, no fire restrictions are in place or planned, the release said. But the park reiterated that campfires are permitted only in established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
“Campfire must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning,” the release said. “Soak, stir, feel, repeat.”
Teton Interagency fire managers issued the same instructions last week when they elevated the fire danger for Teton Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge.
“Visitors should not be deceived by how green the landscape looks,” they said last week. “It is the dead and down timber and fuels that are carrying fire right now [that] prompted fire managers to elevate the fire danger rating. That is what happened in the recent Sandy Fire on the Bridger-Teton National Forest in late June and that type of fire behavior is expected to continue over the next several weeks.”
This story was published on July 21, 2022.
———-
Local filmmaker wins Emmy
POWELL (WNE) — When Preston Randolph’s name was called out as the winner of an Emmy last Saturday, he was in Cody surrounded by his family.
He had an invitation for the swanky red-carpet event, yet he chose to be in his living room watching the live-stream of the awards ceremony with his wife, Hilary, and their three children. “Everyone kind of jumped up and down and celebrated (when the winner was announced),” he said.
Randolph, owner of Cactus Productions in Cody, was presented the award by the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for best commercial.
The project was a 43-episode commercial for the Park County Travel Council. The theme is “finding your moment” in Park County.
The polished ad campaign starts with area residents with their eyes closed, daydreaming
of their moment in the bucket-list landscapes of the northwest Wyoming county.
Ads in varying lengths show the best of outdoor recreation the county has to offer.
The videos end with the stars of the episodes opening their eyes to the reality of their outdoor recreation dreams made possible in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
“What’s really going to help set these things apart is that collectively they show that we’re not a one-trick pony. We have it all here in Park County for outdoor recreation,” said Ryan Hauck, the travel council’s executive director.
It would have been a special moment for Randolph at the microphone in front of hundreds of his peers. Instead, the family is waiting for a box to be delivered carrying the golden statue.
This story was published on July 21, 2022.
———
