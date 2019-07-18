THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — The Wyoming Dinosaur Center unveiled a new, permanent exhibit during a gathering on July 12.
The story begins at least 140 million years ago, when "Lori" the dinosaur roamed the earth.
The difference between Lori and the other dinosaurs, however, is that she's basically the size of a chicken, less than three-feet long and she has the honor of being the smallest dinosaur found in Wyoming.
Hesperornithoides miessleri is her scientific name and she falls in with a group of meat-eating dinosaurs called Troodontids who sport sickle-like killing claws and have above average intelligence. Think velociraptor in a smaller form with feathers.
Lori was discovered in the Dinosaur Center's dig site in the Morrison Formation near Douglas in 2001.
Wyoming Dinosaur Center paleontologist, Bill Wahl, said Lori was found in the same spot as "Jimbo" the Supersaurus.
"Lori was found while removing a ledge of rock at the Jimbo site," Wahl said. "We spotted the delicate bones poking out and over a few days collected all we could find. Only after cleaning some of the bones did we realize that we had found something spectacular."
Although Lori had feathers, the researchers don't believe she could actually fly, but may be another link in the chain to taking flight. Finding her small bones in the midst of everything around her was quite a feat in itself as the bones are hollow and quite fragile.
