Guillermo Hysaw, center left, makes Lionel Grimes, left, Tony Gibson and John Griffin laugh during the Black 14 panel discussion Thursday in the Arts and Sciences Auditorium at the University of Wyoming. Seven players and one descendant of the Black 14 returned to campus for the 50th anniversary of their ejection from the University of Wyoming football team over a desire to protest Brigham Young University and the Mormon Church's treatment of black players.