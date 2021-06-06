This dead ruby-crowned kinglet was found and observed in Laramie in mid-October 2020. Di Yang, an assistant professor in UW’s Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center, led a study that shows that extensive and severe wildfires, as well as wildfire-induced smoke, led to patterns of mass mortality events for various bird species in 12 Western states during the 2020 summer fire season. The study was published in GeoHealth during April.