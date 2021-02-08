Jackson police check buses for mask use
JACKSON (WNE) — START is working with law enforcement to do random checks on buses to make sure passengers are wearing masks.
Cops will give verbal warnings and assist bus drivers in removing riders who do not comply with what is now a federal mandate to wear face coverings on all transit buses, START Director Darren Brugmann said at Friday afternoon’s town and county COVID-19 briefing.
“We consider this trespassing if you do not wear the face mask on our bus, and will be asked to leave our buses,” Brugmann said.
From a health perspective, mask wearing is especially important on commuter routes because trips are longer, he said.
Acknowledging that some people choose not to wear masks, Brugmann said, “If you do so, do not ride START.”
Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber said police also made spot checks at 26 businesses over the past week to ensure people were complying with mask orders. Officers reported 98% compliance. Of the 2% not masked, the individuals were eating or drinking and had a mask with them, Weber said. No citations were given.
———
Casper College to cut 15 positions
CASPER (WNE) — Casper College will eliminate 15 positions, eight of which will result in layoffs, as deeper budget cuts are expected in the coming year, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Friday afternoon.
“With 80% of Casper College’s budget tied to employment costs, significant reductions to the operating budget cannot be made without impacting employees,” Chris Lorenzen, the college’s spokesman, wrote in an email.
Seven of the 15 positions to be eliminated are either vacant or will be cut through attrition after expected retirements. Of the eight people being laid off at the college, fi ve are staff and three are faculty members.
“In response to the recent decrease in state aid and going forward into next year, Casper College has made changes across both administrative and academic areas based on demand for sustainable programs and services,” Lorenzen wrote. “Recent changes include budgetary reductions, reorganization of key areas, and consolidation of positions to meet the anticipated budgetary shortfall.”
Casper College began cutting 10% of its budget this summer at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon, in an effort to decrease a massive budget shortfall in the state’s general fund.
As part of those cuts, Casper College at the time offered buyouts to many long-time employees.
The 10% cut resulted in a $2.4 million loss to the college.
Lorenzen said the college had previously eliminated 32 positions “through attrition, retirement and restructuring leading up to 2020.”
———
Serial abuser sentenced to prison
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man who injured his wife repeatedly until last year has been sentenced in between seven and 10 years in prison.
Daniel Raymundo Trujillo, 58, bears a record of violent behavior, with six domestic violence convictions and other convictions for violent crime.
Fremont County District Court Judge Jason Conder gave Trujillo his newest sentence during an in-person hearing in the Lander court. Several spectators attended online as well.
Defense attorney Collin Hopkins had argued for long-term institutional treatment for substance abuse as a substitute for prison. Fremont County Attorney deputy Seth Griswold argued, conversely, for a nine-to-10-year prison term.
“I stand here today and can say without hyperbole that Mr. Trujillo is the worst domestic abuser I’ve seen in my four years as a prosecutor,” Griswold said. “Throughout the defendant’s life… he’s broken two men’s jaws. Both were charged as aggravated assault. One was convicted for battery, one for aggravated assault.”
Griswold noted that Trujillo has “five felony convictions, all violence, mostly on women,” but engages in “victim blaming.”
“He refused to take responsibility and tried to appear as the victim.
“The defendant had the audacity to say the victim planned this all along to get control of his money; that she planned him attacking her, breaking her phone on her face, that she planned his attack, which injured her knee; planned the one-and-a-half years of abuse.”
Griswold addressed the multi-faceted goals judges consider when sentencing defendants, and said that for Trujillo, the goal of rehabilitation was futile.
———
Man killed in crash near Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A 23-year-old Rock Springs man died Wednesday in a crash east of Rock Springs on County Road 15 that leads to Jim Bridger Power Plant.
Chad S. Collard died from injuries he received after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision at 1:26 p.m. Feb. 3. The crash occurred around milepost 3.5 on County Road 15.
Collard was traveling southbound on County Road 15 in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala when the vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 1998 Sterling Conventional tractor-trailer. Collard was wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash scene.
The driver of the Sterling has been identified as Harold J. Underwood, 59, of Rock Springs. Underwood was wearing a seat belt and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries he received in the crash.
Fatigue or distracted driving on the part of Collard is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 14th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to five in 2020, 14 in 2019, and 6 in 2018 to date.
