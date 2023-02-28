Failure to expand Medicaid costs us all
From the Feb. 21 Buffalo Bulletin:
At over $880 per month, Wyoming’s average health care premiums are the highest in the nation, according to Value Penguin, a subsidiary of Lending Tree. And, Wyoming’s premiums are expected to rise by 15% this year, the third largest in the nation.
Part of the explanation for such high premiums is certainly Wyoming’s rural population spread over great distances. That means rural medical facilities don’t experience economies of scale that facilities in larger communities benefit from, and that drives up the cost of care.
However, Wyoming’s refusal to expand Medicaid only exacerbates the problem. Wyoming is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid. When expanding Medicaid was first introduced, Wyoming declined for fears that the federal government would not continue to pay the lion’s share of the premiums. Fourteen years on, the United States government still pays 90% of the premiums.
Statewide, hospitals have taken on more than $100 million in uncompensated care annually, according to the Wyoming Hospital Association. Johnson County Healthcare Center writes off millions of dollars a year.
The hospital association acknowledged that expanding Medicaid would not solve every cost issue, but reducing write-offs would be a good start to improving the financial outlook for small, rural hospitals.
It would also be a step in the right direction for ultimately slowing down rising private and employer-sponsored health insurance premiums. That’s because when people receive treatment in Wyoming hospitals that they cannot afford, the rest of us end up paying for it.
Like any business, a hospital needs to balance its books. So, if a hospital loses millions of dollars in uncompensated care, it must somehow make up for that loss. Wyoming hospitals often offset uncompensated care losses by charging higher prices for things like tests, surgeries and other services they provide.
Since insurance companies pay for most medical treatment, they are the ones who pay these higher prices. Likewise, those insurance companies pass the higher costs on to their own customers by charging higher insurance premiums.
That is why uncompensated care is a big reason Wyoming has some of the highest healthcare costs and insurance premiums in the nation.
Expanding health insurance to those who earn under 138% of the federal poverty level would not only improve the health care for those of our friends and neighbors who would qualify, it would also reduce the financial strain on rural hospitals like ours.
It may even allow hospitals to charge less for the rest of us, thus lowering health insurance costs for everyone. Several other Republican states have already expanded access to federal health insurance including Idaho, Texas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Utah. All of these states enjoy lower health insurance premiums than Wyoming.
The average monthly cost for health insurance in Idaho is 44%less than Wyoming at $483. In Montana the average monthly premium is $519.
When will Wyoming finally look at the economics of expanding federal health benefits to hard working people who cannot afford it? When will the state consider what is best for our health care system and indeed our citizens?
We hope it is soon.
Solving Highway Patrol staffing shortage will require us to pay up
From the Feb. 26 Casper Star-Tribune:
Imagine your job required you to drive into the biggest, nastiest blizzards, the kind that most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Imagine it meant working alone, often at night, and in dangerous situations. Imagine it meant missing family events and working shifts that sometimes lasted 18 hours.
Now imagine you’re finally done with that job. But when you go home, you’re still required to be on call and ready to go back out again at a moment’s notice. And while you’re sitting there waiting, you’re being paid only $1 an hour.
This isn’t a hypothetical. Right now, this is the reality for troopers in the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Their job is, by its nature, difficult. But the patrol is also facing a severe staffing shortage, with a quarter of its trooper positions unfilled. That’s created a taxing, and, frankly, unsustainable situation for the troopers who are doing their best to serve the state while shorthanded.
There are multiple reasons for the shortage, but the most obvious one is simple: money. It pays better to be a state trooper elsewhere. A starting trooper in Colorado, for example, makes thousands more than one in Wyoming. Compounding the problem, pay raises are few and far between, troopers say.
Then there are quality of life issues. Say you are a person in your early 20s looking to get into law enforcement. You have a choice between a job in a small and isolated Wyoming town or a larger community with more amenities in another state. How easy is it to find a boyfriend or girlfriend as a single person in, say, Wamsutter?
State leaders can’t improve the dating situation in a small town or create more things for a young trooper to do when they finish their shift. But they can certainly make the jobs more economically attractive. The money is there. Earlier this month, lawmakers celebrated the passage of a budget with $1.4 billion in savings. We understand the need to be fiscally prudent. But what if the state had taken just a fraction of the money destined for Wyoming’s piggy bank and invested into making trooper salaries more competitive?
We should make this investment because it’s the right thing to do. But if you need a more personal reason, here’s one: It’s also an investment in your own safety. A Star-Tribune reporter recently tagged along with a trooper on one of his shifts. At about 5 p.m. on a random Wednesday, the time when our streets are busy with commuters, there were only 37 troopers on the road for the entirety of Wyoming, the ninth largest state by geography. Boosting staffing would mean there would be more troopers to arrive quickly when it’s you who are in need of help on a dark and cold highway.
Wyoming prides itself on being a state that supports law enforcement. But supporting the men and women who put their own lives at risk for us requires us to do more than applaud them on Facebook. It requires more than a bumper sticker or a T-shirt. It demands a serious investment. The staffing shortage is not an unsolvable problem. If we want a force that can protect us, that can patrol in the midst of brutal storms, that can cover large swathes of territory, we need to pay for it. We can and should thank troopers for their work. But we should be willing to invest in a highway patrol that’s staffed to keep all of us safe.
Community engagement critical for land use plan
From the Feb. 27 Cody Enterprise:
Success is determined not by how you start the race, but how you finish it.
Park County is in the final laps of a year-long process, updating the county’s land use plan for the first time since 1998. And while county residents have been active throughout the process, it’s more important than ever that they read the draft plan, comment on it and raise any concerns they might have.
As county planning and zoning director Joy Hill recently told the Cody Enterprise, this is where “the rubber meets the road.” Comments made on this draft plan will directly impact the final draft, which will be considered by the county planning and zoning board and county commission later this year.
The final draft will guide day-to-day decisions regarding zoning, subdivisions, public facilities, infrastructure and utilities that affect every single Park County resident.
County residents have come out in force at past meetings — the last round of public comment in October brought responses from over 700 individuals, according to project consultants Clarion Associates — and we commend them for that. But the race isn’t over.
We understand the fatigue many county residents might be feeling in this stage of the process. We’re sure Hill and the team at Clarion feel it too.
But this is a race well worth running, and one that will have a significant impact on how the county will develop and grow over the next decades. Now is the time to speak out.
The electronic version of the draft land use plan is available at planparkcounty.konveio.com/park-county-land-use-plan-public-draft-feb-2023, and comments can be made directly on the electronic document through March 10. A day-long meeting will be held March 1 at the Cody Auditorium in Cody. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., with formal presentations at 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at this meeting and discussing the future of Park County together.
— By Stephen Dow
Saving money smart choice
From the Feb. 22 Cody Enterprise:
Last week the Wyoming Legislature took a great step towards protecting the future of the state by placing $1.4 billion in savings and fully funding Wyoming’s K-12 education system in the supplemental budget bill.
Wyoming has experienced a boom-and-bust economy throughout the history of the state.
Fortunately this is a boom year for Wyoming and the state has a larger than expected budget surplus to deal with. That is a wonderful problem to have and we are grateful our legislators made the decision to save rather than spend.
Park County’s legislators were instrumental in proposing amendments to Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposed budget.
In the Senate version, Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) proposed an amendment to move $160 million from the general fund to the Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust fund.
In the House, Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell) proposed two amendments to the budget. One amendment moved $3.5 million from the general fund to fund community colleges and the other amendment took $15 million from the general fund for grants to support city and county infrastructures.
The best news is these unanticipated revenues are from severance taxes on oil and gas production and higher returns on investments.
Unlike the federal dollars being tossed around so callously the past couple of years, our grandchildren will not be burdened with repaying the state dollars through higher taxes for years to come.
Wyoming legislators acted in a fiscally responsible manner by saving and not spending the revenue windfall and by so doing ensured a stronger and brighter future for the state.
— By John Malmberg
Journalism gives power to the people
From the Feb. 22 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Last week, 80-some people gathered in the Center for the Arts lobby with Jackson journalists for an event called “Hot Off the Press,” an evening of community, music and stories from behind the scenes at the News&Guide, KHOL 89.1 FM and WyoFile.
With a standing-room-only crowd, it was an inspiring and thought-provoking evening that explored the theme “Power to the People.” As journalists Billy Arnold, Hanna Merzbach, Mike Koshmrl, Brad Boner and Kathryn Ziesig told stories about how some of last year’s biggest headlines came together, a strong theme emerged: While the job of journalists is to get information to readers, the job of citizens is to get involved, and the two responsibilities go hand in hand. Journalists lay out the facts that empower people to take action.
It’s a two-way street. Behind stories of breaking news are tips from the public, people willing to share their personal experiences and citizens willing to act. Citizen watchdogs help bring to light incidents when the valley’s government officials break the public’s trust, such as removing a library board member without due process, texting one another in public meetings in violation of their duty to conduct public business publicly, and stocking fish in a high-mountain lake where it had been determined it could be environmentally harmful.
People who are willing to be vulnerable by sharing personal stories allow reporters to feature voices from those whose viewpoints are rarely heard. Voices like Latino residents able to see Tlaxcalan family members for the first time in years, and women impacted by state abortion ban legislation after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Citizens who cared enough to sit through long legislative meetings provided not only perspective but were also able to affect policy as individuals.
Journalists and their communities each strive to reach many of the same goals: seeking truth, relating real-life experiences, holding those in power accountable for their actions and making the valley the best it can be.
In the news business, there’s an ethical line that is front and center of journalists’ minds at all times. When people choose to be professional journalists, they give up the ability to protest. They lose the power to be an activist. On the other hand, journalists have immense power in telling people’s stories … and the immense responsibility to wield that power carefully, gently and fairly.
Where that line of objectivity is drawn for journalists is where community members can and do regularly step in. We applaud our readers for getting involved and encourage you to continue engaging because it clearly makes a difference. Keep sending us your tips, consider subscribing or donating to news organizations and stay involved in local and state government, where you can see with your own eyes that your voice matters.
As John Lennon once said, “The people have the power. All we have to do is awaken the power in the people.”
Wolf in Lovell
From the Feb. 21 Powell Tribune:
If the groups now fighting an attempt to re-delist Yellowstone area grizzly bears need proof that their concerns state management will lead to a severe drop in population below recovery levels are not based in truth, they need look no further than the wolf recently killed by a federal trapper in Lovell.
Area wolves have been managed by the states, including Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, since 2017 and if anything, the management has erred on the side of leniency. Yellowstone area wolves have clearly thrived since their placement in the park in the 1990s, as seen by this wolf, collared in Dillon, Montana, and then killed on a ranch outside Lovell after killing goats and sheep.
Wolves from the park have also been documented traveling south, all the way to the Colorado Rockies. That evidence would show that state management doesn’t lead to massive slaughters of wolves as some groups would have judges believe.
So, why would state management of grizzlies bring any different results? Like wolves, grizzlies have been ranging further out from their initial areas and their population has grown tremendously and is now well over 1,000, not to mention the hundreds more grizzlies outside the demographic monitoring area. The number has ballooned even with grizzlies being killed due to depredations, in crashes or in self defense.
I know these environmental groups who managed to put grizzlies back on the ESA were aghast at the idea of hunting grizzlies, but wolves are able to be hunted in the state — and shooting them is less regulated outside the Greater Yellowstone Area — and that hasn’t stopped park wolves from ranging out to places such as a ranch near Lovell.
Compared to the roughly 500 wolves reported to be in the greater Yellowstone area, the grizzly population is far larger and the numbers are a few hundred above what was initially considered to be called a “recovered” species.
The Endangered Species Act was always meant to be a temporary spot for animals, an important state where they could be protected and rehabilitated. But, once that occurs, the states should take over management. It’s clearly worked with wolves, as Wyoming has shown after recent legal challenges to state management, so there’s no reason results wouldn’t be the same with grizzly bears.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down 2-25-23
From the Feb. 25 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Bill requires promotion of apprenticeships, job training
UP to new Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, and his 92 colleagues in the Wyoming Legislature for unanimously supporting a bill that requires the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to promote apprenticeships and job training to high school students.
Senate File 78 sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and rightly so. Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law last Saturday.
The legislation directs DWS to provide information to high school students about registered apprenticeship programs, student learner agreements and job training available to them. The agency also will make students aware of local, state and federal financial assistance for these types of programs.
School boards also must establish guidelines to implement student training and employment programs, take all necessary steps to provide school credit when programs are completed, and annually promote information on apprenticeships, student learner agreements and job training opportunities.
Rep. Larson was correct to amend the bill to require school districts to put information about how to apply for apprenticeships and job training on their websites alongside information about how to apply for the Hathaway college scholarship.
We know not all Wyoming high school students belong in college after graduation. Many would be best served learning a trade, and skilled tradespeople are in short supply — a trend that has many people concerned vital services won’t be available in the future. Hopefully, this bill will help students find the career path that best suits them and fill the needs for skilled tradespeople at the same time.
Hypocrisy on full display this week at state Capitol
DOWN to Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, for failing to respect the legislative process by trying to extract Senate File 117 from House Speaker Albert Sommers’ desk with a motion to suspend Rule 4-7.
Ward said her constituents were asking about the status of the bill, known as the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” which was approved in late January by the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives. As is his right, Speaker Sommers has kept the bill in his desk since then, which has upset Rep. Ward and her Freedom Caucus colleagues, including House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett.
Remember that it was Rep. Neiman who prevented this year’s Medicaid expansion bill from getting a House vote earlier this year as you read the statement provided by Rep. Ward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
“The issue of parental rights is clearly prominent in our time. Other states have passed similar laws, and the people of Wyoming have asked for this. We owe it to them to hear this bill.”
Really? And what about the majority of Wyomingites that wanted lawmakers to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion? Apparently, we don’t “owe it to them” in the same way we need to prevent K-3 teachers from discussing gender or sexual orientation with students.
The actions of these two lawmakers are beyond the pale, and they should (but surely won’t) be ashamed.
Three bills passed that would help local residents, businesses
UP to state legislators for passing three bills that will benefit Laramie County residents and businesses, as well as others statewide.
Senate File 123, “Military dependents-school choice,” would give military families the ability to transfer schools if their kids face harassment. We wish there was no need for this legislation, but unfortunately, we’ve heard several examples of Black students of military members assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base being called racial slurs and facing other harassment.
House Bill 142 will require notice be given by first-class mail to neighbors within 300 feet of an area proposed for annexation, regardless of whether the property is inside or outside the corporate limits of the annexing city or town. As Cheyenne leaders continue working to annex county pockets that are surrounded by the city, as well as annex certain properties to the south and east, we agree with Mayor Patrick Collins and impacted residents that this notice is important.
Finally, Senate File 13 will gradually increase the number of bar-and-grill liquor licenses available to attract new businesses to Wyoming communities. A new category of licenses for “entertainment venues” will be created, and patrons will be allowed to take home one partially consumed bottle of wine, as long as they bought a full meal to go with it and consumed part of the alcohol with the meal.
Motorists need to slow down, follow rules as winter continues
DOWN to those Wyoming residents and out-of-state drivers who refuse to slow down and drive attentively on bad roads this winter, as well as follow posted notices and closures.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 22 deaths on the state’s roadways so far this year, compared with 11 during the same time period in 2022, 14 in 2021 and seven in 2020.
WHP spokesman Jeremy Beck said most of this year’s crashes have involved multiple vehicles and were caused by people who “don’t understand our fast-changing” road conditions. We think that’s a polite way of saying “SLOW THE HECK DOWN, PEOPLE!”
As this week’s storm once again closed major roadways throughout the state, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reminded motorists not to drive past road closure gates.
“WYDOT has seen a major increase in gate runners this season,” Tom DeHoff, assistant chief engineer for operations at WYDOT, said in a news release. “Motorists illegally passing gates delays WYDOT from reopening the road; crews have to shift to addressing stuck and stranded drivers and the drifts their vehicles caused while they were stuck.”
Coupled with an ongoing shortage of snowplow drivers and WHP troopers, these poor decisions create even more problems than the worse-than-normal weather itself. Please, folks, slow down and obey the rules. The life you save just might be your own.
David Adler: The Supreme Court delivers landmark victory for farmers
In 1877, in Munn v. Illinois, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling that, to this day, ranks as one of the most important victories ever rendered for farmers in American legal history. The decision rewarded Midwestern farmers for their broad and sustained political activism in a long campaign to protect their economic interests in a confrontation with the “all powerful railroads.”
In a 7-2 opinion for the majority, Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite, upheld an Illinois statute, one of several “Granger laws” enacted by Midwestern legislatures, that regulated the rates that grain operators could charge grain producers. Farmers agonized, groaned and complained about the enormous power of the railroads to establish rates for farmers, who viewed them as arbitrary, unfair and potentially lethal to their futures. Farmers were outraged that it cost as much to ship wheat from Minnesota to Wisconsin as it did to England.
Farmers organized politically to counter the power of the railroads. In the late 1860s, the newly minted Patrons of Husbandry, known as the Grange, created the first social movement since the Civil War. This early version of the Progressive Movement successfully pressured the Illinois Legislature to enact statutory limits on the rates that railroads could charge.
The railroads attacked the regulations as a violation of laissez-faire economics, and the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause, which protects life, liberty and property. The Supreme Court sought a path between the exercise of the state police power and the 14th Amendment. On one hand, the future of farmers, and the importance of farming to the public good, could not be left to the conscience of railroads. On the other, the asserted interests of farmers could not be permitted to derail an industry that was critical to the development of the United States.
Chief Justice Waite revived an English law doctrine introduced in the 17th Century by Lord Chief Justice Matthew Hale, which permitted regulation of private property “clothed with a public purpose.” Waite altered the ancient language, preferring businesses “affected with a public interest,” thus drawing a line between those state regulations that would violate the due process clause and those that would not. Waite stated that a business affected with a public interest or “devoted to a public use,” was subject to rate regulation.
This test, the Chief Justice observed, did not mean that states could impose arbitrary rates, but the problem that he faced was that of developing criteria to create classifications. He could not, for example, simply apply a “commonsense criterion” to any business important to the public, for that would apply to most businesses, which would be anathema in a capitalist economy. Still, even the most conservative judges would acknowledge that there were many businesses whose prices could not be allowed to run wild.
The judicial solution lay in permitting rate regulations of businesses under the public interest principle, without specifying what that principle meant. Yes, you read that sentence correctly! Public service industries light railroads and electric power companies fell into that category, as did traditionally regulated occupations such as taxicabs, hotels and fire insurance companies. The great problem that the Court could not more adequately resolve was the fundamental dilemma of the regulation of private property within a capitalist economic system.
That is why Chief Justice Waite was left to say that when one devotes “property to a use in which the public has an interest, he, in effect, grants to the public an interest in that use, and must submit to be controlled by the public for the common good, to the extent of the interest he has created.” For protection against “abuses by the legislatures,” Waite wrote, “the people must resort to the polls, not to the courts.”
Waite’s affirmation of the 19th Century’s understanding of judicial restraint, as justification for upholding state legislation in the face of 14th Amendment due process concerns, collided with Justice Stephen Field’s famous dissent, which called for judicial activism in the name of protecting private property. Field, a champion of conservatism, dismissed Waite’s standard. It would mean, he said, “that all property and all business in the state are at the mercy of the Legislature.” Such a standard, he said, would eviscerate property “rights.”
Consequently, Justice Field argued that the 14th Amendment Due Process Clause imposes a substantive limitation on the state’s police power, a position that would become known as “substantive due process.” Field asserted substantive due process as a means of protecting property rights, a position that would be associated with those who advocate for conservatism. In the years since, substantive due process would be invoked by other Justices, those viewed as liberals, to protect personal rights, including the rights to privacy and autonomy, among others. Justice Field could not have imagined what an important door he was opening when he invoked substantive due process.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
