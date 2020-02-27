BUFFALO (WNE) — Dozens of airplanes commissioned by the Wyoming Department of Revenue will take flight this spring to provide assessors with a clearer picture of the counties they serve.
“Wyoming historically has not had very good aerial photography,” said Jim Waller, Johnson County's planner. "It has been kind of hit and miss, and the photography we have on our county map server has not been updated since 2012. That's why the Department of Revenue started looking at the benefits of having better imagery throughout the state of Wyoming.”
The Department of Revenue has contracted with the EagleView’s aerial measurement service to take aerial shots of all areas of the state that are densely populated with buildings, Waller said. For Johnson County, that will mean updated imagery of Buffalo, Kaycee and northern Johnson County up to the Sheridan County border.
There are several benefits of high-quality aerial photography for county assessors, according to assessor Deb Robinson.
“One of our biggest complaints with our map server is the photography,” Robinson said. “High-quality aerial photography allows us to evaluate properties without site visits, which saves man hours, travel time and vehicle expense. It is a massive savings to not just our department, but to other county departments, to consult the photographs when possible. We are fully behind this project, and if we don't get in on it now, it is going to cost us more later.”
