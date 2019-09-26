AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing Opal kayaker had been found at Lake Alice on Monday, September 23. That notification came following a search that extended over a month and involved search and rescue operations from both Kemmerer and Star Valley. In addition, several other organizations and volunteers were involved.
Schuyler McKnight, 22, Opal, was first reported to the Lincoln County Dispatch Center as missing at Lake Alice at 5:30 p.m. August 12, 2019.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with Lincoln County Search and Rescue and Star Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene.
The lake is in the Bridger-Teton National Forest east of Cokeville. The 230-acre lake is three-miles long and 200 feet deep in some locations.
Kevin Gordon, Lincoln County Search and Rescue Commander based out of Kemmerer, said the search covered a total 41 days. As the search continued, additional volunteers from search and rescue operations in Pinedale, Jackson, Driggs and Salt Lake City joined local volunteers.
In addition, a specialist from Minnesota, using remote robotic equipment, helped with the search.
After an extensive search in the area where the kayaker was last seen in August, search crews moved further out into the deep lake.
“The primary search area was keeping us towards the middle of the lake,” Gordon explained in an interview with SVI Media. “Working with those people we decided to look a little beyond that. We did and he was there, we found him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.