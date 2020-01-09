BUFFALO (WNE) — Bluegrass fans eagerly anticipating the return of the Big Horn Mountain Festival in 2020 will have to wait at least another year, event organizer Lynn Young said.
"I don't think the festival will be back – not this year anyway,” Young said. “But we strongly believe that our community deserves a nice festival like this, and we'd love to bring it back in some shape or form down the line.”
After 14 years, the Big Horn Mountain Festival was canceled in 2019 due to conflicts with the seventh annual Longmire Days, which had been scheduled the same weekend.
While there are no current conflicts with the festival's normal mid-July date in 2020, Young said, the festival's organizers were concerned that conflicts with other community events would eventually arise during the busy summer season.
"What we didn't want to do was set a date and start planning, only to find out there was a conflict,” Young said. “At that point, we would have to cancel with the musicians, and it would become very complicated. If we're going to put our heart and soul into planning, you hate to find out that, uh-oh, there's a conflict."
While the Big Horn Mountain Festival will not be happening in 2020, the Bighorn Bluegrass Camp is still targeting a mid-July date as usual, Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.