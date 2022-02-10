Greybull councilman faces child porn charges
GREYBULL (WNE) — An elected official in Greybull is facing 14 felony counts of receiving and delivering child pornography stemming from a two-month investigation led by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
David Bernard, who serves on the Greybull Town Council, was arrested Friday, Feb. 4. He made his initial appearance Monday in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial District, where bond was set at $250,000 cash.
All 14 counts - seven alleging he "possessed with intent to deliver" files, seven alleging he "received and/or delivered" files - fall under the header of Sexual Exploitation of Children. Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the DCI launched the investigation on Dec. 9, 2021, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The NCMEC had been alerted by cybertip from the social media site Kik, which reported that an account had uploaded 84 files (77 videos, eight images) of apparent child pornography on Oct. 17, 2021. All the files allegedly depicted prepubescent females engaged in sexual acts with adult men.
Search warrants were executed on Friday, Feb. 4. According to the affidavit, Bernard admitted to possessing and distributing files of child pornography. He told investigators that he sold the files he obtained for Bitcoin, typically selling 10 files for $100, and that he had made about $2,000.
Man sentenced to prison in abuse of child
POWELL (WNE) — A 39-year-old Powell man has been ordered to serve six to eight years in prison for abusing a child who was in his care last summer.
Charging documents say Rudy DeHaan Jr., 39, picked the 8-year-old boy up by his ears, grabbed him by the throat and threw him against a wall on the evening of July 25.
Powell Valley Healthcare Emergency Room Dr. Aaron Billin reportedly told authorities that, as cases of child abuse go, it was “as clear cut as it gets.”
Billin told the Park County Sheriff’s Office that bruises on the child’s head and ligature marks on his neck were consistent with the child’s account of being abused by DeHaan.
At a Jan. 6 hearing, DeHaan pleaded no contest to a felony count of physical child abuse and agreed to the prison time as part of a deal with the Park County Attorney’s Office.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the agreement, finalizing the sentence in a Jan. 26 order.
DeHaan “has been a felon several times before,” then-Deputy Park County Attorney Saige Smith said at an initial court hearing last summer, referencing a criminal history that included “some violent threats and actions.”
McMaster named interim Shoshone Forest supervisor
CODY (WNE) — Wade McMaster has been named the acting forest supervisor for the Shoshone National Forest as of Jan. 31.
McMaster was the district ranger on the Gold Beach Ranger District of the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon.
Prior to his role as a district ranger, Wade was the Tribal Relations Program Manager for the Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service where he worked with leadership to develop, maintain, and nurture relationships with over 150 California Indian Tribes. McMaster started his Forest Service career as a Tribal Liaison for the Plumas, Lassen and Modoc National Forests.
Wade worked in Information Technology for 12 years before his Forest Service career and previously served 10 years in the Air Force as a Russian Cryptologic Linguist. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College and a Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling from the University of LaVerne.
McMaster is a member of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California; he served 13 years as Chairman and continues to serve on the Tribal Council as Vice Chairman. Wade says he feels blessed to walk both paths as a Native American and a Forest Service family member, understanding that the two have much in common when it comes to having a passion for caring for the land.
“I feel truly honored and excited to be coming to the Shoshone National Forest in the role of Acting Forest Supervisor,” McMaster said. “I look forward to working with and getting to know my Forest Service family members in the Rocky Mountain Region.”
Sundance stuck with lower census count
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Despite efforts from city staff to dispute the results of the 2020 national census, it seems that Sundance is stuck with a population count that officials don’t believe is correct.
“I don’t think we’re going to get the change,” said Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced last year that Sundance had seen a significant reduction from 1182 to 1032 citizens between the years of 2010 and 2019 – a decline of 150 people, or 12.7%.
“It’s very disheartening that they think we have lost people,” said Lenz when she first raised the issue with the city council in September, suggesting that it might be worth trying to dispute the results.
Mayor Paul Brooks also questioned the validity of the results, considering how many of Sundance’s homes are currently occupied and how many buildings have recently been added.
As Brooks stated on Tuesday, it’s important that the number be accurate because an error can have a big impact on the city budget. State distribution of funds allots $769 per person, he said. A decline of 150 people therefore represents $115,350 in lost state funding.
According to Lenz, Shoshone has also been fighting the census results and has been told that, in a few years, it can do its own gathering of data for a mid-decade recount.
Other than that, Lenz said, it’s only possible to contest the results if the boundaries are incorrect – which, in this case, they are not.
Bridge over I80 closed by accident damage
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bridge in Cheyenne over Interstate 80 was hit by construction equipment and has been closed again – for the second time in just over five months.
The Parsley Boulevard bridge “will remain closed until further evaluation can be completed by WYDOT bridge engineers,” the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced in a news release.
The bridge was previously hit last August causing a partial closure. The most recent hit aggravated the existing damage, causing the full closure” now, the agency said late afternoon Wednesday.
The bridge was already slated to be replaced this coming spring.
On Tuesday night, “large construction equipment collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder,” WYDOT said in the release.
A spokesperson didn’t immediately answer a query for more information.
