High court plans mock argument in Casper
CASPER (WNE)— The public will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the difficult court decisions Wyoming judges face during a mock case argument held at Casper College next month.
On April 11, the Wyoming Supreme Court will hold a mock case argument along with an educational event starting at 11 a.m. in Wheeler Concert Hall, the high court announced.
The state supreme court typically hears arguments on appeal at the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne. But this time, it’ll hear one case in Casper.
Local attorneys will present the short mock argument, which will be presided over by volunteers from the audience, the statement said.
The “You Be The Judge” event participants will be able to ask questions and weigh in on how they would rule on the case.
The interactive program is meant to educate Wyomingites on the mission and responsibilities of the Wyoming Judicial Branch, the statement said.
Folks at Casper College and the local Natrona County lawyers and judges “really stepped up” to make this a successful program, Chief Justice Kate Fox said in the statement.
“We look forward to the opportunity to talk to the students and citizens of Natrona County about what we do in the judicial branch, and why we have such a passion for the rule of law,” Fox said. “I hope for a good turnout.”
The event is free. A live audio broadcast will be available on the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s website.
This story was published on Mar. 25, 2023.
Dayton may soon allow chickens
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed wants chickens.
Dayton is the only incorporated town in Sheridan County that does not currently allow chickens on all properties within town limits. Chickens are only allowed on properties greater than one acre.
Ranchester passed its chicken ordinance in 2013; up to six chickens are allowed per residence with a permit. The permit costs $25 per year.
Clearmont passed its chicken ordinance in 2014. There is a limit of 10 chickens per residence in town limits.
Sheridan does not currently limit the number of chickens per residence. Current ordinance in the city only restricts chickens and other birds at large, meaning the animals cannot roam.
Reed said he’s had many people interested in owning chickens contact him.
“We’ve actually had some little kids, I mean, 10-year-olds come and ask the council (for chickens),” Reed said. “And, it’s heartbreaking for me to watch the council vote no (in the past).”
Dayton’s proposed ordinance defines ‘domestic fowl’ as “chickens and domestic ducks that are bred for the primary purpose of meat and/or eggs.”
The planning commission tabled the ordinance March 14 so the commissioners had more time to look over changes made.
The ordinance would allow up to six chickens per residence on properties less than one acre with a permit. The ordinance would allow up to 20 chickens on properties more than one acre.
“We just decided that if we’re going to put a limit on the people with smaller lots of six (chickens), then it stands to reason that we would… if you have an acre or more, put a limit on that too,” Reed said. “Because then it kind of keeps people out of the commercial business.”
This story was published on March 24, 2023.
Wyoming Medicaid warns of fake texts, bogus calls
LARAMIE (WNE) — Following reports of fake text messages and bogus calls seeking money, Wyoming Medicaid is alerting residents about current Medicaid renewal scams that are targeting program clients.
Wyoming Medicaid is part of the Wyoming Department of Health.
“Some of our clients are receiving text messages claiming their Medicaid coverage was at risk for cancellation or they have actually already lost benefits,” said Lee Grossman, state Medicaid agent and Division of Healthcare Financing senior administrator in a news release. “When clients call the listed number, they are threatened and asked for $500 to continue their benefits.”
Wyoming Medicaid and the related Kid Care CHIP program never charge or ask for money from individuals to enroll or re-enroll. No one should share banking or credit card information with anyone that calls claiming to be from Wyoming Medicaid or the Wyoming Department of Health.
This story was published on March 26, 2023.
