RAWLINS – Two Rivers Wind LLC and Lucky Star LLC, two proposed wind energy projects set to erect turbines between Carbon and Albany counties, gained on Tuesday during a Carbon County Commission meeting approval of permitting applications.
Thirty eight percent of the project will be done in Carbon County, and the rest will be done in Albany County. It will impact about 11 miles in Carbon County.
According to Bill Nation, the road and bridge superintendent, there are three county roads identified that will be affected. This includes county roads 1, 294 and 262.
According to BluEarth Renewables, the projects’ parent comany, “Two Rivers Wind Project is located north of Highway 30 and Medicine Bow with up to 77 total wind turbines on Two Rivers Ranch and Medicine Bow River Ranch. Construction will begin in 2021 and be operating in late 2021. There will be approximately 170 construction jobs and up to 10 permanent jobs during operations and maintenance.”
Lucky Star, meanwhile, is located south of Higway 30 and Medicine Bow.
“This 500 MW project will have up to 200 turbines on Medicine Bow River Ranch, True Ranches and Lookout Ranch,” according to BlueEarth Renewables. “This 500 MW project will have up to 200 turbines on Medicine Bow River Ranch, True Ranches and Lookout Ranch. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023 with commercial operations starting late 2023. Expect a peak of 400 workers in July 2022 with average construction employment of 144 workers. There will be up to14 permanent full-time jobs during operations and maintenance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.