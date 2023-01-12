Average gas prices up more than 10 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.43 per gallon, while the highest was $3.78, a difference of $1.35.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago, and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Jan. 11, 2023.
———
City talks turkey: Buffalo to consider ban on feeding wild turkeys
BUFFALO (WNE) — The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys.
Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people's yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
Aside from passing an ordinance to prevent residents from feeding turkeys, the city does not have authority over the animals because they are considered game, according to previous Bulletin reporting.
And Game and Fish's only option is trapping and relocating them, which the agency's public information officer Christina Schmidt called “a last resort.”
Buffalo is one of a few Wyoming cities that has a no-feeding ordinance for big game, though it specifies fur-bearing animals.
Per city ordinance, it is unlawful to make contact with big game animals within city limits, which includes administering food or liquids or any other action that would diminish the “capacity of said wildlife to subsequently survive in the wild independent of human aid and subsistence.”
The amended ordinance would include game birds.
Artificial feeding causes the turkeys to congregate in groups of up to 40 turkeys, according to Terry Asay, the city's building inspector and head of the planning department.
Such behavior, while annoying to humans, could also spread disease or parasites among the animals, especially as highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to spread and kill birds. In the past year, 13 wild turkeys have died from HPAI, including three southwest of Buffalo.
Congregating animals can also lure predators, such as coyotes or mountain lions, into the area. And turkey feces, specifically, is uniquely harmful for dogs.
"It doesn't benefit (the turkeys),” Schmidt said of artificial feeding. “It can sometimes harm them, which is not what folks want.”
This story was published on Jan. 12, 2023.
———
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal.
Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
This story was published on Jan. 10, 2023.
———
Wyoming Legislature’s website provides updated session information
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policy making during the 2023 general session, which began Tuesday.
The web address is wyoleg.gov. It is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process.
The site includes legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s website as soon as it is assigned a bill number, according to a news release.
The status for bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative website by clicking on the “View and Track Legislation” link on the homepage, or the 2023 General Session Bills link under Legislation in the lower portion of the website.
Additionally, residents can find information about how their legislators voted by clicking on the “Votes” tab on each individual bill page. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken.
Information regarding the dates and times of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are also available.
The legislation under consideration and the general order of business for both the Senate and House are posted in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities.
The public can watch live and archived video of House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Users can access videos by clicking the YouTube icon on the Legislature’s website, or by searching “Wyoming Legislature” on YouTube.
The website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their elected officials, including contact information for legislators and the “Online Hotline,” which allows the public to recommend support or opposition to a piece of legislation or leave a comment regarding a bill.
For more information on the legislative website or to report technical problems, contact the Legislative Service Office at 307-7777881.
This story was published on Jan. 11, 2023.
