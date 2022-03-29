The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 53 on Tuesday from Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said that from Saturday through Tuesday, it received 40 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 101, leaving the state with 60 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 17; Natrona County had seven; Albany and Teton counties had six; Sweetwater had five; Weston had four; Uinta had three; Fremont, Lincoln and Sheridan had two; Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara and Platte had one, and Big Horn, Converse, Hot Springs, Johnson, Park, Sublette and Washakie had no active cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 156,112 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March 2020. Of those, 154,262 have recovered.
