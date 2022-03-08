The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 128 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 48 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 18 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 186, leaving the state with 238 active cases.
Laramie County had 49 active cases; Fremont County had 27; Natrona County had 25; Teton had 17; Campbell had 15; Sweetwater had 14; Carbon had 12; Platte had 10; Park had nine; Albany, Goshen, Sheridan and Uinta had seven; Big Horn, Converse, Hot Springs, Sublette and Washakie had four; Johnson and Lincoln had three; and Crook, Niobrara and Weston had two.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,558 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 153,571 have recovered.
