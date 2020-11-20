The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell for a second consecutive day Friday, declining by 452 as recoveries again outnumbered new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it received new reports of 1,412 recoveries among patients with confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus.
At the same time, the department said, 858 new confirmed cases were reported, as were 102 new probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 10,637 active cases, a decline of 452 from Thursday. The number dropped by 279 on Thursday from Wednesday figures.
Natrona County had 2,338 active cases Friday; Laramie County had 1,523; Albany County had 1,403; Campbell County had 1,250; Fremont had 703; Sheridan had 463; Sweetwater had 384; Uinta had 329; Goshen had 314; Park had 297; Lincoln had 218; Teton had 173; Carbon had 172; Weston had 169; Platte had 152; Johnson had 133; Washakie had 117; Converse had 115; Sublette had 111; Big Horn had 88; Crook had 77; Hot Springs had 58, and Niobrara had 50.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All of Wyoming’s counties reported new confirmed cases Friday, with Natrona County reporting the largest increase in cases at 158.
The increase in confirmed cases brought to 23,347 the number of confirmed cases seen since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March.
The increase of 102 in probable cases put the number of probable cases seen since March at 3,782. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness.
The growth in recoveries put the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began at 16,316.
