RAWLINS (WNE) — The city of Rawlins has been hailed as having the best-tasting drinking water in the state, according to a statewide rural water provider.
The Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems had its annual conference this week, and during it, a group of judges came together to figure out what Wyoming city or town had the best-tasting drinking water this year.
According to WARWS, it was the closest final in many years, but it wasn’t clear who the other front-runners were.
Last year, Manville, Wyoming was the Wyoming winner. The water samples are judged by clarity, odor and taste. Saratoga ranked in the top 10 best-tasting waters in the country in 2018.
Rawlins will go on to represent Wyoming at the National Rural Water Rally in Washington D.C. in February. The 2020 national winner was a community in Kentucky.
The WARWS is a nonprofit organization associated with the National Rural Water Association. Its mission is to provide the assistance necessary to meet the needs of its members and ensure the protection of Wyoming’s water – “our most precious resource.”
