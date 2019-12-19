POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College is a step closer to offering a bachelor of applied science degree.
In what President Stefani Hicswa called “a historic moment in the history of Northwest College,” the board of trustees voted unanimously last week to move forward with the new program.
Some question remains if the entire approval process will be complete in time to begin taking students into the program by the fall 2020 semester as was originally planned. But when the program is up and running, the college estimates about 12 to 24 students in the first cohort, with as many as 48 active in the program in future years.
Now that the NWC board has approved the program proposal, NWC will seek approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission. If the commission approves the program, NWC will then need permission from the college’s accrediting body, the national Higher Learning Commission, before the program can be offered.
After the HLC approves the proposed program, the commission will need to make a visit to the NWC campus “to make sure we are ready to offer this level of curriculum,” Hicswa explained.
Gerald Giraud, vice president for academic affairs, said the scheduling of that visit creates uncertainty as to when the college has the full go-ahead to begin offering the program.
“We hope for the fall, but it’s dependent on other people,” he said.
