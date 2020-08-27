POWELL (WNE) — A man who murdered his girlfriend in Colorado, then brought her body to the Powell police station and confessed to the crime in late 2018 has received a 34-year prison sentence.
Jonathan Akin, 24, received the sentence on Wednesday in Adams County, Colorado, District Court.
Prosecutors say Akin stabbed Autumn Rivera to death at their Thornton, Colorado, apartment early on the morning of Nov. 25, 2018. Rivera, who had just celebrated her 21st birthday, reportedly told her sister that morning that she and Akin were on their way home from a club and were arguing again about their relationship. She was never heard from again.
Akin later told police and others that he’d been severely intoxicated and didn’t remember what happened next; he told police he blacked out while cutting fruit and awoke to find Rivera dead.
“The forensic evidence tells us that Autumn [Rivera] was stabbed nine times in the front and back of her torso, that the attack began on one side of the living room and ended on the other, that Autumn fought and tried to escape,” said Senior Deputy 17th Judicial District Attorney Amy Petri Beard.
The following day, after attempting to clean up the apartment, Akin loaded Rivera’s body into his car and drove from the Denver area to his mother’s home in Deaver. On the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, he told his mother what he had done and then traveled to the Powell Police Department to turn himself in.
