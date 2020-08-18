A Fremont County man has become the 34th Wyoming resident to die from the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the man had underlying health conditions that would put him at higher risk of complications from coronavirus. He had been hospitalized for treatment.
The man was the 13th Fremont County resident to die from the illness.
The announcement came as the number of active coronavirus cases went back down Tuesday, falling below 600 with the reporting of 60 recoveries among the state’s COVID-19 patients.
Figures from the Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update showed that the growth in recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed and probable cases pushed the number of active cases down by 33 to total 570.
The active cases were found among 489 people with confirmed cases and 81 with probable cases.
Carbon County had 123 active cases as of Tuesday; Fremont County had 105; Laramie County had 66; Albany had 37; Teton had 34; Park had 32; Washakie had 31; Campbell had 26; Sweetwater had 22; Sheridan had 21; Natrona had 20; Goshen had 18; Uinta had nine; Weston had seven; Lincoln had six; Johnson had four; Hot Springs had three; Converse had two, and Big Horn, Crook, Platte and Sublette had one case each.
Niobrara was the only county in the state without an active case.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in recoveries by 60 brought to 2,759 the number of patients to recover from laboratory-confirmed and probable cases since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March. The number included 2,327 recoveries among those with confirmed cases and 432 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The number people diagnosed with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus since the pandemic began increased by 32 on Tuesday, including 21 new confirmed cases in 15 counties and 11 new probable cases. The increase boosted the total number of cases seen since mid-March to 3,363.
New confirmed cases were seen in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta, Washakie and Weston counties. The largest growth in cases was seen in Sheridan County, with three new confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.