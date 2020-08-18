Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18

Albany: 37

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 123

Converse: 2

Crook: 1

Fremont: 105

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 66

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 20

Niobrara: 0

Park: 32

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 21

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 22

Teton: 34

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 31

Weston: 7

Total: 570

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18

Albany: 91

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 124

Carbon: 146

Converse: 23

Crook: 11

Fremont: 472

Goshen: 34

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 381

Lincoln: 78

Natrona: 212

Niobrara: 1

Park: 135

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 69

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 263

Teton: 359

Uinta: 234

Washakie: 95

Weston: 9

Total 2,850

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18

Albany: 13

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 25

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 63

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 147

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 1

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 22

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 34

Uinta: 44

Washakie: 7

Weston: 3

Total: 513

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18

Albany: 67

Big Horn: 36

Campbell: 123

Carbon: 47

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 417

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 459

Lincoln: 98

Natrona: 228

Niobrara: 2

Park: 116

Platte 5

Sheridan: 69

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 255

Teton: 358

Uinta: 267

Washakie: 66

Weston: 5

Total: 2,759

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.