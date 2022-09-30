SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degree.
Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:
• Be a graduating high school senior.
• Be a resident of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico or Utah.
• Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.
• Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
• Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required).
• The applicant's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents.
Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward the following:
• Tuition and fees at any accredited non profit college or university in the U.S.
• Room and board
• Books and supplies
• Other educational experiences
All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities and career development.
2023 Daniels Scholars will be announced in March 2023. To learn more about the Daniels Scholarship Program or to apply, see DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
This story was published on Sept. 28, 2022.
