SHERIDAN (WNE) — Northern Wyoming Community College District added two degree programs to its list of completely online programs July 16. Starting in the fall, an Associate of Science in health science and an Associate of Arts in human services will be available to students online.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley said the process of adding the degrees wasn’t accelerated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two program additions are increasingly applicable.
These degrees, which will still be available in-person, are in high demand and applicable to a wide variety of career paths, according to NWCCD Vice President of Academic Affairs Estella Castillo-Garrison.
“Both of these programs provide solid educational foundations for students,” Castillo-Garrison said in a press release. “Through our strong partnerships with several four-year universities, both degrees transfer easily and prepare students to be successful within a wide range of in-demand career options.”
The health science degree provides a broad general education and an introduction to a variety of health care-related courses.
The human services degree offers four areas of concentration and is appropriate for those interested in employment at day-care centers, mental health centers, school systems, adult care facilities and substance abuse centers, or facilities for the developmentally disabled or any mental health service or organization. It is also transferable to bachelor’s degree programs.
“Both of the degrees are very relevant to responding to community needs during COVID-19,” Tribley said.
With the addition of Health Science and Human Services, NWCCD now offers seven associate degrees and two certificate programs completely online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.