DOUGLAS — Roni VanOsdol is fighting a battle she may or may not win against mask mandates, but it’s one she believes is worth the war.
Specifically, she opposes forcing students to wear masks inside Douglas schools.
The Douglas woman works in a medical laboratory, she said, but she declined to name her place of employment. Her efforts are not met with much enthusiasm among health and school officials, however.
Instead, they say, the masks are necessary to help control the virus’ spread and save lives. They are required in certain settings, including in schools, under state health orders and guidelines.
VanOsdol, who has five children, contends her children, four of whom attend Douglas schools, shouldn’t have to wear masks, and entities enforcing that are infringing on her family’s rights.
VanOsdol started a petition drive online at change.org in August, asking those who agree to sign their names in support.
As of Sept. 20, the petition had garnered 243 signatures.
VanOsdol also protested infringement of their rights on the steps of the capitol building in Cheyenne Sept. 19, where approximately 30 people in the group held up signs reading “Masks have no place in our schools,” “My health, my choice,” “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty,” and others.
However, the group isn’t insisting all people should stop wearing masks, she said, nor that all children attending local schools shouldn’t mask up.
What VanOsdol and her compatriots are suggesting is that parents should have the right to raise their children how they see fit and to make decisions regarding their own and their family’s health and wellbeing.
“I don’t wear a mask, I don’t put my kids in masks. It is my choice to send my children to school wearing masks or not. I have the right to do so for my family, to take care of my family, teach them to be healthy and to make healthy choices.
“Everyone does have free will to make their bodies healthy. Why isn’t that taken into consideration when people are made to wear masks? Why isn’t (getting healthy) a requirement? Eat well, rest, exercise. I’d rather live my live freely and enjoy it, and if I die, then I guess it’s time for me to go home,” VanOsdol said.
Her son, whom she declined to name, was refused admittance from Douglas High School for not wearing a mask, even with a doctor’s note addressing his health issues – which she insisted would be complicated by wearing a mask – she said.
VanOsdol said she’s reached out to school board members and presented her concerns to them during a school board meeting earlier this month, but she’s disappointed by the lack of response.
“I’ve spoken with several individually, and I’ve been pushing for an actual pubic meeting. The school is refusing. I’m getting different answers from each board member as to who is making the mandates. We’ve asked for them to talk to us, but they won’t,” she said.
She said her efforts to set up a meeting as a forum for discussion between parents and school board members has been stonewalled.
“There are other school districts in our state that are not enforcing the face covering to such a degree as Converse County School District #1. There is supporting data that shows enforcing these masks on our children is bringing not only adverse medical well-being, but mental harm to them. It’s our responsibility as parents, educators, general health and mental health providers, and as a community, to make sure our children are sound in every way possible.
“As COVID began in our nation, little was known on how to handle this novel virus. It has been eight months and so much information has changed, yet how it is handled in our community has not changed,” VanOsdol said.
She compared coronavirus to the flu and said it is not threatening to healthy adults or children.
“We don’t do this with influenza, the flu, which kills a lot of people. At the least I would like to see people’s rights given back. Wearing a mask is all based on a theory. I feel like masking our healthy population is not the answer,” she stated.
In her opinion, the cons of wearing masks definitely outweighs any pros.
“I’ve heard of a lot of kids who come home with headaches, face rashes, respiratory infections. I’ve read of increased risks of bacterial infections being related to masks. Kids getting dizzy. I’ve heard from parents here that kids are getting bullied. A teacher told my son to get his mask back on. He told them he had a note, but the teacher told him he was ridiculous. Kids are being told they’ll get sent to the principal’s office if they don’t put their masks on. No kid wants to get sent to the principal’s office.
“These kids do not need to be worrying about a virus that has a slim chance of affecting them; instead they should be able to be kids. Kids need to be able to reconnect with their friends and continue the social relationships important to their mental well being,” she said. “As American citizens, we have the rights to choose for our children what is best to our beliefs and preferences.”
Douglas School District Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes said the school district values input from community members, “however, there are limitations to the decisions the district has control over at this time. Face coverings when six feet of social distancing is not possible are required in schools by state health orders – which were just extended for two more weeks.”
Fenton-Hughes said she is aware of VanOsdol’s petition.
She pointed out that, since May, the district has worked diligently to put a plan in place to allow students to come back to school in person and come back safely.
“Our goal has been to start in person and stay in person. We have been navigating uncharted waters and continue to do so. The plans we have in place meet all the requirements of the state health orders and the Wyoming Department of Education Smart Start guidance, as well as guidance from the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
“Our administrators, teachers and support staff are working beyond their normal duties to ensure our kids and staff are safe. Our teachers are teaching in class and online so families have a choice. Our coaches are going above and beyond to try to keep our activities up and running. Nutrition staff are feeding all children free breakfast and lunch if they want it. Our custodians are making sure our buildings are sanitized and safe.
“It’s a team effort,” Fenton-Hughes said, referencing the approximately 1,600 students plus teachers and support staff.
Several district staff members and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and are home convalescing.
“When we decided to try to begin school in person with all students allowed on campus, we knew there would be positive cases. We knew our plans would have to change and there would be disruptions caused by positives and quarantines. We communicated that out to our community. The reopening plan accounts for being able to move between (education plan) tiers and make adjustments. With all that said, although the logistics may work, the emotional toll is still very difficult. This is not an easy time,” she said.
Converse County Public Health Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin said she wants to remind people that wearing a mask isn’t to protect the person wearing it from getting coronavirus, but to protect others from getting it.
“This isn’t new in communicable diseases and not unique to this virus. If these safety measures and precautions aren’t taken, we can’t contain it. We know masks work. No, we don’t know how much. It’s not 100 percent, but they do help. Kids are getting sick. Not as sick as adults, but they’re getting sick. I’m more worried about the people coming into contact with kids who are positive, such as their grandparents.”
Cowardin said it’s not kids protesting this.
“Our kids are doing what we need them to do. Kids are not the ones showing resistance to wearing masks, it’s not happening,” Cowardin said in response to the petition.
“Everything we do is to protect our community. I know some people don’t agree. We support everyone in the community and we recognize how hard it is,” she said. “Our community’s safety is why we’re here. We’re doing everything possible to protect our population.”
