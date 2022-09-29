BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children.
“We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
In Sheridan and Johnson counties, 35 children from 25 families are currently in foster care, according to Handley. That's more than normal.
But that's not the only problem. “Not only do we have more children com-
ing into care, but we have less foster parents who are coming into that role," Handley said.
More than 90% of certified foster families in the area are completely full, she said.
The increase in foster children and decrease in foster parents has become so pressing that Handley has begun to look outside of the area to find homes for children, a move that can be traumatic for kids as they're removed not just from their families but from their community.
One local child was placed in Riverton.
"You're being removed from everything you know, whether it's your community, your school, your friends," Handley said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for foster parents quieted, according to Handley.
Kids and their parents retreated into their homes, and people who would normally interact with kids, such as teachers, coaches and ministers, didn't see them anymore. That meant that some of the problems that would normally have been identified early on went undetected.
That's been changing with the return to normal life in Wyoming.
“We have all these eyes back on the children because they're back in the community," Handley said.
The number of foster parents has decreased in part because things have gone well. While foster placements don't necessarily lead to adoption, Handley said, a handful of foster parents have adopted their foster children recently, meaning they're no longer available to foster new children.
Handley has turned to recruiting new parents. She's run ads, hung flyers, reached out to school counselors and paraprofessionals and asked other foster parents to share their experiences.
Foster parents — who can be single or have a partner and come from any socioeconomic background — are reimbursed for the cost of care, such as food, clothing and housing costs. But they must pass a background check and undergo training before taking on a foster placement.
The process to become a foster parent can be tedious at times, Handley said, but it's intended to ensure that the children are in the best care and the foster parents are prepared for whatever challenges may come.
"We want to make sure everybody is diligent and safe and prepared, versus just jumping head in the water and not really knowing what you're getting into," she said.
Shane Schrader, who has long been involved with mentoring children, recently began legally fostering a child for the first time. The experience, he said, is well worth the time and effort it takes to add another member to the family.
“In the end, all the pain and anguish and 'Oh, my God' moments are worth it," Schrader said.
The work of being a foster parent is similar to the work of being the parent of a biological child, Handley and Schrader said. The kids need to go to school, eat three meals a day and have a place to sleep and do homework, in addition to having fun and exploring the world like any other kid. Structure - and compassion — are essential to a successful foster placement.
Schrader said it's necessary to strike a balance between adjusting your own life to accommodate a foster child and setting new boundaries for him or her. Such adjustments can be big, or they can be small, such as what you eat for dinner. You might have to make some new dishes, Schrader said, while also encouraging the child to try new foods.
Still, it's worth it to see a child grow and develop, he said. That's especially true for foster kids who may have come from difficult situations.
According to Handley, children are commonly removed from their homes because of unhygienic conditions or parents suffering from addiction issues. Some of the kids can leave their homes with different behavioral issues because of that.
Schrader said just showing up and showing that someone cares can make a big difference in a child's life.
"I think it's easy to walk away from the table. If you have a child that may not be going down the road that you want to and it's not your kid, you can walk away," Schrader said. "I think showing them that you're willing to stick it out with them and help guide them, I think is important to them and their growth."
While the process can seem daunting, Tom Kennah, the state foster care program manager, said it's worth it for parents interested in fostering to undergo the training and see if it's something they want to continue pursuing.
"As long as they have an open mind, and they want to open their doors to kids, they're welcome," he said.
Foster parents differ on what kind of placements they undertake. Some do only emergency, temporary placements. Some do short-term placements that last just a few months. Others are in it for the long haul, when reunification can take years.
“Foster parents get to choose what fits best for their families," Handley said.
A particular need, though, is foster parents willing to take on older children, according to Kennah.
Reunification is always the goal of foster care, Kennah said, something the foster parents are able to help with.
Most commonly, children are taken from their biological parents due to substance abuse or uninhabitable living conditions, according to Handley. Some of the children have behavioral issues that need to be addressed.
But in a loving, structured family, such as the ones that foster parents can provide, the children can thrive as their biological parents address the issues they need to address.
And the eventual reunification is its own reward, both Handley and Kennah said.
Schrader is in it for the foreseeable future with his foster child. He hopes that his impact with his foster child will last, and that one day they'll raise children of their own — or even foster kids of their own.
Fostering a child, Schrader said, is one way to make a difference within the community that doesn't take a mountain of resources.
"When you see children in need, how do you want to shape your future, your community and your world?" Schrader said. "Do you go, 'God, it sucks to be that kid?' Or do you step in and try and help?"
Interested potential parents can visit the DFS website at https://dfs.wyo.gov/services/child-youth-services/foster-care-foster-care-training to learn more about how they can foster children.
This story was published on Sept. 29, 2022.
