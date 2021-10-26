The number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus has increased to 1,174, according to the state Department of Health.
The department announced Tuesday that the deaths of another 25 residents have been linked to the illness.
The victims included five Campbell County residents, all women, who died in September or October. Four were hospitalized for treatment, while the fifth was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Three Big Horn County residents, two women and one man, also died in October, the department said, as did three Laramie County residents, one woman and two men.
Three Natrona County women also died in October, the department said.
Other victims included one Fremont County woman, a Goshen County man and woman, a Hot Springs County man, two Lincoln County women, one Sheridan County man, a Sublette County man, a Sweetwater County woman and two Washakie County men.
The announcement came on the same day as the department’s figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped by 144 on Tuesday to total 2,940.
