SHERIDAN (WNE) — Liquor license holders in Sheridan County affected by the COVID-19 closures will be able to deliver packaged wine, malt beverages and liquor within city of Sheridan limits following Sheridan City Council unanimously authorized an emergency ordinance Friday afternoon.
The ordinance goes into effect immediately until the next regularly-scheduled board meeting April 6.
Several liquor license holders tuned into the discussion Friday, including the liquor license dealers association attorney, Tony Wendtland.
Dealers spoke up and said their customers wanted hard liquor delivered as well, so council amended the ordinance to reflect liquor to be included in delivery options for liquor license holders.
Council voted unanimously against limiting patrons receiving liquor purchases to a certain amount, outside of not receiving kegs via delivery. Delivery items may include malt beverages, wine and liquor items only in their prepackaged vessels. Mixed drinks cannot be delivered under this ordinance.
State statute does not allow liquor dealers to sell for the purpose of offsite consumption, but Kerns said he learned from other professionals the city may use “home rule” for this, thus instituting the emergency ordinance.
Sheridan City Councilor Patrick Henderson said this action by council allows for greater economic viability for those businesses suffering under current closure laws, which Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday would be extended until April 17.
“By doing this we’re going to hopefully keep some payroll and some jobs,” Henderson said. “I think from a social distancing standpoint this is good, and we can nuke it after 30 days, so I support it.”
