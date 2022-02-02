State pen sees rise in COVID cases
RAWLINS (WNE) — Following a significant decrease in positive COVID-19 cases during the first couple of weeks of the New Year, the Wyoming State Penitentiary is experiencing another rise in positive cases.
In weekly Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 updates released Jan. 6 and 13, WSP reported no positive cases on both dates.
As of Jan. 21, there were 38 total positive COVID-19 cases reported at WSP, with 16 among staff and 22 inmates.
That number continues to increase as shown in a Jan. 27 update with 164 positive cases at the Rawlins prison, 34 staff and 130 cases among inmates.
Paul Martin, deputy administrator of the transparency division for WDOC, said that institutions typically see an increase in positive cases when there is an uptick in cases within a surrounding community.
“That’s to be expected,” Martin said. “Our staff members live in the community and we also that have vendors that are out in the community. When it goes up elsewhere, it goes up in our prisons as well.
“Our inmates live in what is known as communal settings. The spread is something that is in those types of environments. It is particularly hard to control.”
Martin also said prisons are continuing to strictly follow guidelines put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This story was published on Feb. 2.
———
Threat for another state forces Douglas school closure
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Douglas High School moved to virtual classes Monday after an online post by a student Sunday evening threatened violence.
The post, which was being investigated by Douglas police Monday morning, was deemed enough of a credible threat by school officials to be taken seriously, but turned out to be case of mistaken identity here.
The fairly specific threat, which mentioned gun violence against DHS, apparently was referring to “another DHS in another jurisdiction,” not Douglas High School, the police investigation revealed, Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly said.
Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, district officials said, it triggered the decision to move DHS classes to virtual. All other schools still had in-person classes.
Douglas School Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes, who was out of town Monday, said in a written statement that she expressed “her thanks to the students and parents who reported the troubling social media post so it could be immediately addressed.”
The DPS and district issued the following statement: “After a thorough investigation by the Douglas Police Department, Douglas High School administration, and law enforcement outside the state of Wyoming, it has been determined that a possible threat of a school shooting that students and administrators saw on social media Sunday night was not aimed at Douglas High School in Wyoming. Instead, the threat involved out-of-state institutions.
This story was published on Feb. 2.
———
WyoTech to continue with $33M expansion
LARAMIE (WNE) — WyoTech announced Tuesday it will continue with an aggressive $33 million plan to expand its campus to accommodate a growing enrollment.
The school will buy two buildings on the campus that previously were leased and add a 90,000-square-foot expansion to one of them, according to a statement outlining the plan. Additions will include new classrooms and training center, along with creating 100 new jobs.
The school now has the capacity to work with 650 students, which will swell to about 1,100 once the expansion is complete, which is expected in January 2023. Between 2018 and 2021, the school has had a 2,300% increase in enrollment.
The money from the project came as a result of the New Markets Tax Program, which encourages investors to put money into businesses in low-income and rural communities, according to WyoTech. In return, the companies receive a tax credit toward their federal income taxes.
First Interstate Bank and U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp. contributed to the expansion. MoFi, a community development lender that sells tax credits to companies then puts the proceeds toward community projects, helped as well.
“WyoTech has been an increasingly vital part of Laramie’s economy, but its ability to grow and train skilled workers couldn’t keep pace with the demand, and the school has been hamstrung by space limitations and rising construction costs,” MoFi President Dave Glaser said in the press release. “The impacts of this investment will benefit students, the community of Laramie and the state of Wyoming for generations to come.”
This story was published on Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.