SUNDANCE (WNE) — A motorcycle crash near Sundance claimed the life of a 58-year-old motorcyclist on Aug. 6. The fatal crash took place near milepost 183 on I-90, west of Sundance.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle at 6:08 p.m. The 2016 Harley Davidson had been headed eastbound on the interstate and exited the right side of the roadway, colliding with a delineator post before overturning further off the road.
The driver has been identified as Aaron Hall of Phoenix, Arizona. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, he was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at Sundance Memorial Hospital.
The incident is still being investigated for contributing factors.
According to Sheriff Jeff Hodge, between August 5 and 10, a total of four motorcycle accidents have taken place in Crook County.
