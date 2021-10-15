The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 130 Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the start received reports of 338 new confirmed cases and 135 new probable cases on Friday.
Also on Friday, new reports of 603 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases were received, leaving the state with 3,532 active cases, a decline of 130 from Thursday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases on Friday, 689; Fremont County had 328; Campbell County had 298; Laramie County had 294; Sheridan had 241; Goshen had 214; Park had 197; Uinta had 156; Albany had 145; Sweetwater had 138; Washakie had 132; Lincoln had 110; Carbon had 92; Converse had 83; Platte had 71; Teton had 70; Sublette had 63; Big Horn had 51; Weston had 50; Crook had 34; Niobrara had 32; Johnson had 29, and Hot Springs had 15.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 97,137 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 92,525 have recovered.
