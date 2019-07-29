CHEYENNE (WNE) — One of the two companies vying for the contract to replace the nation’s ground-based nuclear missiles has dropped out of the bidding process.
Boeing confirmed this week that it had withdrawn from bidding on the contract for the U.S. Air Force’s Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program. The contract is to replace the Air Force’s Cold War-era Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Experts have estimated the project could be worth about $85 billion.
Boeing was in competition with Northrop Grumman, both of which received contracts through the Air Force in 2017 to develop designs for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. Boeing’s contract was worth $349 million, and Northrop Grumman’s was worth $328 million.
Boeing’s departure from the project creates a situation where only one company will be bidding on a massive military contract to supply the nation with the ground-based portion of its nuclear triad system.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base is one of the three strategic nuclear missile bases in the U.S., along with Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Warren is the home of the 90th Missile Wing, which operates and maintains the ICBM launch facilities in the region.
The missile wing, part of the 20th Air Force, operates 150 Minuteman III ICBMs as part of the nation’s nuclear triad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.