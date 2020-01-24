JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park stayed near its highest-ever visitation levels in 2019, trailing only 2018 for numbers of tourists passing through.
That’s a trend that somewhat bucks that of its National Park Service sibling to the north, Yellowstone National Park, which had its slowest tourism year since 2014.
Teton park’s spokeswoman chalks up the continued busy times to more people coming during the historically slow shoulder seasons.
“I don’t know what to make of the difference between the two parks,” Denise Germann said, “but I do believe our shoulder seasons are expanding a little bit. In 2019, we saw record visitation in both March and August.”
For the year, Grand Teton National Park attracted 3.41 million “recreational visitors” — a category that excludes some passers-through, such as commercial truckers on Highway 26/89/191.
July, as is the custom, was the busiest month of the year, with 776,000 visitors. The nadir fell in February, followed by November and December — months that attracted fewer than 50,000 recreational visits each.
Taking a decadelong perspective, both parks are up significantly. Grand Teton visitation has increased 28% since 2010, when visitation hit 2.67 million. Yellowstone’s decadal gain was just 10%, although the bottom for tourists post-recession wasn’t until 2013.
