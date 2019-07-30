Guard deployment
Buy Now

Master Sgt. Diane Smith and her mother, Sharron Liebe, hold hands during an invocation Monday at the Cheyenne Civic Center

Master Sgt. Diane Smith and her mother, Sharron Liebe, hold hands during an invocation Monday at the Cheyenne Civic Center as the Wyoming Army National Guard prepares to send off 130 members of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade for deployment to the Middle East. The soldiers will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training before going overseas to U.S. Central Command. During the ceremony Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon praised the troops and pledged Wyoming's support for them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.