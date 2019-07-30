Master Sgt. Diane Smith and her mother, Sharron Liebe, hold hands during an invocation Monday at the Cheyenne Civic Center as the Wyoming Army National Guard prepares to send off 130 members of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade for deployment to the Middle East. The soldiers will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training before going overseas to U.S. Central Command. During the ceremony Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon praised the troops and pledged Wyoming's support for them.
Wyoming National Guard deployment ceremony
- (Photo by Nadav Soroker, Wyoming Tribune Eagle)
