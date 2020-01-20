RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities have identified the alleged accomplices of former Wind River Tribal Court Chief Judge Terri Smith, who resigned her post last spring after she was indicted for drug delivery.
Smith pleaded guilty to Oxycodone and cocaine delivery in August. She is due to be sentenced in federal court next month.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent Michael Phillips spoke with Smith on Sept. 4 about her past dealings with Nikita Ann Addison, Johnny Junior Trujillo, and Maria Smith, of Fremont County. Smith, who had been released on bond for roughly six months at that time, listed several Oxycodone exchanges with the three defendants.
Thirty-two year-old Nikita Ann Addison has been charged on two counts of Oxycodone delivery, the second of which claims she obtained the pills from 60-year-old Cynthia Murray and sold them to Smith.
Smith told Phillips that she started buying Murray's prescription Oxycodone pills through Addison in 2017, before she developed an arrangement with Murray on her own.
39-year-old Johnny Junior Trujillo was identified by Smith and others as a deliverer of Oxycodone, and now faces 80 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Smith told Phillips she bought Percocet and Oxycodone from Trujillo in Lander from 2015 to 2016, roughly three or four times, buying about nine pills each time.
Another reported accomplice of Smith's now facing charges in district court is 39-year-old Maria L. Smith, who is accused of delivering Oxycodone to Terri Smith and others, as well as methamphetamine to unnamed recipients.
