CHEYENNE (WNE) — The man accused of fatally shooting two adults and shooting two children pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Andrew Weaver is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Weaver is back in district court after being charged, convicted and sentenced in U.S. District Court in connection with this crime. Federally, Weaver pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be served concurrent with any sentences in the underlying Laramie County case.
In the Laramie County case, Weaver's trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 3.
If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, Weaver could face the death penalty or life in prison.
According to court documents:
On Sept. 16, Weaver allegedly went to 3436 E. 11th St. and shot four people. Shaline Wymer, 30, was found dead at the residence with a gunshot wound to her head, and Adrien Butler, 37, was shot in the head and declared dead at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, according to court documents.
When officers found Weaver in a field by Ashley Furniture on Nationway, he was in possession of a silver-and-black Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun, according to court documents.
