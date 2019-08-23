PINEDALE (WNE) — The Boulder Lake Fire, formerly the Tannerite Fire, burning between Boulder and Burnt lakes is 80-percent contained as of Thursday morning, said Nan Stinson, fire prevention specialist for the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The official acreage burned stands at 1,359 acres.
The fire showed no growth, however, and the slightly higher number reflected more accurate mapping, Stinson explained.
“Firefighters had success with mop-up efforts (Wednesday) and made significant gains in containment over the last five days,” Stinson said. “The mop-up efforts are pivotal to the success of the operation.”
The Type III Incident Command Team handed control back to the local Type IV team on Thursday morning.
Three National Forest Type-6 engines are still on the scene along with a helicopter from Teton Interagency Fire, Stinson said. Around 25 personnel continue to focus on mopping up hot spots.
“We will maintain a presence on the fire until it is out,” said Stinson.
The Forest Service planned to reopen the road from Burnt Lake to Meadow Lake (Forest Road 766) on Friday, Stinson said.
