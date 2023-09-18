This week, the University of Wyoming hosted the sixth annual Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon. The five-day event included several activities, including the second year of a “Shark Tank”-like simulation with real prize money, headed by UW’s director for the Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, Steven Lupien.
Blockchain is a technology that is decentralized and used to create crypto databases that secure and protect encrypted information. Lupien explained that his event helps young entrepreneurs and allows Wyomingites to get exposed to the technology.
“I’m really excited about this event because it allows us to showcase a lot of new and interesting ideas in this space,” Lupien said.
“Wyoming is unique in that we’re the only state that actually has a standing committee on blockchain and digital innovation,” he added. “UW’s program here is very unique because we want it to be very experiential. You learn how to do this stuff by doing it.”
This year, four teams presented to a panel of national and local judges, who decided how $10,000 would be distributed among the presenters. This year, all four teams walked away with a portion of the money, which Lupien said he hoped would help give the teams “that little bit of a start, that little bit of seed funding just to kind of get them off the ground and running.”
One of these businesses was Near Field Query, which uses Near Field Communication technology, as well as blockchain-based smart contracts, to deliver business automation. Co-founder and director Zane Davidson is only 22 years old, but shared that he wanted to find a way to make it easier to interact with smart contracts.
“The idea came about from a very consumer-selfish perspective, where I wanted to interact with smart contracts, but I didn’t want to go through all the complex steps. And I thought, businesses could really benefit by a tap solution to smart contracts,” he said.
According to IBM, smart contracts are “programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met.They typically are used to automate the execution of an agreement so that all participants can be immediately certain of the outcome, without any intermediary’s involvement or time loss.They can also automate a workflow, triggering the next action when conditions are met.”
Davidson earned $2,500 to put toward his business, which he said will be used to develop hardware.The co-founder added that his idea was able to become a reality largely because of the university’s Blockchain Stampede.
“About two years ago, me and a friend, we developed this idea over a couple weeks, and we came to the Blockchain (Stampede) for the very first time," he said. "We met a lot of people, and over the next year, we developed the idea a lot, and we brought on an engineer. And then it’s just been [about] making it work ever since then.
“I want to appreciate Steve Lupien and the organizers of this event. It helps a lot for businesses like me and for networking with this industry.”
Fellow presenter Marko Ruble is the CEO of his business, Yerguides.io, which is a digital mapping and insight marketplace powered by blockchain technology. Ruble shared that the idea came to him after getting lost in an Asian country and wanting to help others, specifically digital nomads, navigate foreign landscapes with confidence.
“Few years ago, I was working remotely and traveling, and I got royally lost in Southeast Asia, in a country called Burma," he said. "And I decided I needed a new type of map because I wasn’t finding information that I needed with traditional travel resources."
The judges awarded Ruble $1,000, which he will be putting toward development. The business is not an app yet, but the website is up and running, with demos available to interested parties who reach out via social media.
Ruble added that he has lived in Wyoming for almost his entire life, and believes the state has the potential to become a key player in fostering innovation and technology-wide scale.
“I think Wyoming is beyond forward looking when it comes to innovative industries and technologies,” Ruble said.“Wyoming has always been open for business. However, now we are in a new frontier, and Wyoming is at the helm.”
Lupien agreed, saying that Wyoming, and Laramie specifically, have an opportunity to become a frontrunner in the national blockchain landscape. He encouraged anyone interested in the technology or who has a business idea to reach out to him and his center.
“This is a new industry, and Wyoming’s created this unique legislative environment. The university has the most robust program of any Division I school in the country — there’s no reason we can’t be ground zero,” he said. “That’s our goal here. Let’s bring jobs, let’s bring companies here that hire our graduates. Let’s foster this environment here in southeastern Wyoming.
“We encourage anybody who has an idea that they think blockchain might be a part of it ... reach out to me at the center. We’ve got faculty, staff and students that would love to work with others and help them flesh out their ideas.”
This story originally published Sept. 16, 2023
