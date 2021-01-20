Management Council passes on bill for new community college
SHERIDAN (WNE) — While members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council debated the most appropriate path forward for a bill that would allow for the creation of a new college district in Campbell County, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, reiterated his concerns regarding the bill moving forward at all given the state’s current economic situation.
“The question of how we finance the community colleges is a big one and deserves more time and more deliberation,” Kinskey said.
He echoed comments from other Management Council members that study of the subject by the Select Committee on Community College Governance and Funding needs to continue through the 66th Legislative Session and through the interim as a two-year process.
“We shouldn’t be making any decisions at this point. We should have a thorough examination of the community college finance system,” Kinskey said. “And to debate creating an eighth district in the middle of that unnecessarily confuses the issue.”
The Management Council debated the draft bill’s best jumping off point, as the select committee formed in 2020 to study community college funding and governance does not have the authority to sponsor legislation.
No members of the Management Council moved to sponsor the draft legislation, leaving it to find another champion, likely with an individual legislator.
In November, the Wyoming Community College Commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing Gillette College to separate from the NWCCD. That vote moved the process on to the Wyoming Legislature.
———
No spectators for EWC sports until February
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Eastern Wyoming College Athletic Director Tom Andersen has announced that due to COVID restrictions and precautions, spectators will not be allowed at home competitions for the beginning of the spring season.
College officials will closely monitor and reevaluate conditions until Feb. 1 at which time restrictions may ease. This restriction will impact volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball home games.
“Our schedules will be very tentative on a week to week basis so fans should closely monitor our website and social media pages for any changes or updates,” said coach Tom Andersen. “We are doing what we can to have as much of a season as possible.”
Andersen also shared that all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) guidelines, as well as local and state health orders, will be followed and monitored as college officials work to determine any changes with the safety of student-athletes, staff, attendees and the community in mind.
All games will be streamed by the College with information for live events on the College’s website and social media platforms.
