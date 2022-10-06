CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man was sentenced recently in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming for trafficking fentanyl near a school.
Robert Butler, 34, of Cheyenne was sentenced Sept. 29 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Butler received a sentence of 60 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
After a traffic stop in Cheyenne on April 28, police seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine from Butler. A subsequent search of Butler’s home resulted in the seizure of more than 600 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
This story was published on Oct. 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.