Fishhawk fire
Buy Now
(Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

The Fishhawk Fire burning in the Shoshone National Forest near Cody now covers more than 10,300 acres. The fire, being staffed by 173 firefighters, has forced the evacuation of the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout camp and a group of cabins in the area. The fire was first discovered on Sept. 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.