The Fishhawk Fire burning in the Shoshone National Forest near Cody now covers more than 10,300 acres. The fire, being staffed by 173 firefighters, has forced the evacuation of the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout camp and a group of cabins in the area. The fire was first discovered on Sept. 2.
