Laramie County man charged with 2017 Colo. murder
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Laramie County man was arrested Thursday on a felony first-degree murder warrant in connection with the May 2017 death of a Burns man in Weld County, Colorado.
Mark Dean Switzer, 71, of County Road 206 in Carpenter was taken into custody by Laramie County sheriff ’s deputies at 3:23 p.m. at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Pershing Boulevard.
According to the Weld County Sheriff ’s Office, on May 18, 2017, deputies responded to the intersection of Weld County Road 136 and WCR 77, west of Hereford, Colorado, for a report of a possible fatal traffic accident. Initial reports were that the driver of an 18-wheel semi-truck was working on the truck when it unexpectedly moved and he was run over.
However, it was later determined that Nathan T. Combs II, 49, of Burns had died from apparent gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted.
On Friday, WCSO posted on its Facebook page that its detectives conducted interviews, gathered evidence and completed other investigative work that resulted in a search warrant for Switzer’s Carpenter home.
“Several firearms and ammunition were collected during the execution of the search warrant, which were sent for testing and analysis at the Northern Forensic Regional Laboratory, the FBI, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation,” the Facebook post said.
Although Switzer is in custody, the investigation is ongoing, WCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Weld County Sheriff ’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222TIPS.Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.
This story was published on March 11, 2023.
Gordon to hold second summit on mental health
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the second Governor’s Mental Health Summit, which will take place April 18 in Casper.
In October 2022, Gordon was joined by legislative and judicial branch leadership at a mental health summit in Casper that was focused on the impacts of early trauma and the importance of leadership roles in developing solutions for Wyoming’s mental health challenges.
“After the success of last fall’s mental health summit, I look forward to continuing the conversation and further engaging Wyoming communities on this important issue,” Gordon said.
Registration for the Second Governor’s Mental Health Summit is available on the Governor’s Mental Health website, sites.google.com/wyo.gov/governors-mental-health-summit/home.The summit will be livestreamed for those who are not able to secure a ticket for the in-person event.
This story was published on March 11, 2023.
